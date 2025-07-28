BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to multiple crime scenes late Sunday and early Monday, a violent night that brought officials to locations throughout the city.

In Roxbury, evidence markers could be seen outside the Ruggles MBTA station, where officers were still investigating Monday morning.

In the South End, a car was marked off with evidence tape, three bullet holes visible on its passenger side. That car was located outside Boston Medical Center.

In East Boston, officers in tactical gear responded to a shooting as well, this incident at Bennington and Westbrook Streets around 11:45 a.m. Officers found a man threatening from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound; he was taken to a local hospital.

