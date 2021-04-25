Boston police investigating multiple overnight shootings

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after at least four people were injured in separate shootings in Boston overnight, officials said.

Officers used crime tape to rope off an area on Ormond Street in Mattapan, the intersection of York and Glenway streets in Dorchester, and a section of Walnut Avenue in Roxbury after gunshots were fired late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to the Boston Police Department.

One person was shot in the area of Ormond Street, while two other people were shot in area of York and Glenway streets, according to police. All of the victims are expected to survive.

A fourth victim reportedly walked into Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. There was no immediate word on their condition.

It’s not clear if any other people were struck by the gunfire.

Evidence markers could be seen scattered in the roadway at all of the scenes as investigators scoured the areas.

Police have not released any additional details on the shootings.

There have been no arrests made.

