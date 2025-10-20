BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a larceny at the Lululemon store on Newbury Street that happened Sunday night.

At 4:55 p.m., police responded for reports of theft at the Newbury Lululemon store. Police say they were told two juvenile female suspects fled the scene on foot with several hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.

Police say there have been similar instances at other comparable retail locations, but it is too soon at this time to determine if the incidents are related.

