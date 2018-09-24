Boston police investigating non-fatal shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting Monday morning that left a victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 724 Shawmut Ave. found the victim just before 6:30 a.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

