BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a possible assault on Southampton Street on Saturday that left a person with serious injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious male suffering from a head injury at the intersection of Ellery and Southampton streets around 8 p.m. found the person and called for EMS, according to Boston police. The person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the person may have been the victim of an assault and battery.

No arrests have been made.

