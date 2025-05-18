BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a possible assault on Southampton Street on Saturday that left a person with serious injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious male suffering from a head injury at the intersection of Ellery and Southampton streets around 8 p.m. found the person and called for EMS, according to Boston police. The person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the person may have been the victim of an assault and battery.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)