BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investing a possible home invasion in Hyde Park.

Officers responded to the incident on Hyde Park Avenue about 11:56 a.m., according to Boston police.

The officers remained on scene into the afternoon.

No additional information was immediately available.

