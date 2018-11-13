Boston police investigating report of shooting outside MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a report of a shooting outside of an MBTA station in Jamaica Plain on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers are responding to the Jackson Square Station in the area of Centre Street and Columbus Avenue, according to the Boston Police Department.

No additional details were immediately available.

The MBTA says Orange Line trains are running on regular schedule despite police activity in the area. Buses are said to be bypassing the busway.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates on-air and online.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)