BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy said a man tried to kidnap him on his way to school Wednesday.

The boy told police he was walking down Summer Street in East Boston shortly after 7:10 a.m. when he was approached by a man driving a gray minivan who stopped to say something to him, according to a release issued by the department.

The boy said that the suspect then got out of the car and attempted to grab him by the shoulders. He said he was able to break free of the man’s grasp and run away from the scene.

He described the possible suspect as a heavy-set white male, short in stature with gray hair and a shadowed beard who was wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 617-343-4234.

