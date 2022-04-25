BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a reported bank robbery in Brighton on Monday morning.

Officers were called to the TD Bank on Commonwealth Avenue around 10:40 a.m. for a report of a robbery, according to the Boston Police Department.

Video from the scene showed cruisers parked outside the bank as officers scoured the area for evidence.

No arrests have been made.

There were no additional details available.

