BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a reported kidnapping at 700 Commonwealth Ave., near the Boston University campus, at about 1:10 p.m. The investigating is in its preliminary stages.

Police said the boy who’s been reportedly kidnapped is an 8-year-old and is of Asian descent.

Police have shared an image of a possible suspect motor vehicle, a dark-colored van, possibly a gray Mercedes van with a white ventilation bubble on the roof and several stickers on the bumper, one being a yellow oval sticker. It was headed toward Kenmore when it was last seen.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox