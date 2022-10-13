BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a reported kidnapping at 700 Commonwealth Ave., near the Boston University campus, at about 1:10 p.m. The investigating is in its preliminary stages.

Police said the boy who’s been reportedly kidnapped is an 8-year-old and is of Asian descent.

Police have shared an image of a possible suspect motor vehicle, a dark-colored van, possibly a gray Mercedes van with a white ventilation bubble on the roof and several stickers on the bumper, one being a yellow oval sticker. It was headed toward Kenmore when it was last seen.

