BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into a reported stabbing in Boston early Monday morning.

A staff member from Home of Little Wanderers told officers that one of the children in the program called and said they were stabbed and going to the hospital, according to a Boston police spokesperson.

EMS transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information has been released.

