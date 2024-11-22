BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating reports of a suspicious person near a school on Newbury Street Thursday.

Officers were called to the Snowden International School at Copley for reports of a person acting suspiciously and approaching students.

According to police, that person may have also touched the students.

Detectives are now trying to track that person down.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)