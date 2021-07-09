BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a double shooting that occurred in Roxbury Friday night.

First responders were called to the scene near the intersection of Brook Street and Dudley Street around 9:30 p.m. and learned that the two victims drove themselves to Boston Medical Center, police said.

They are said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Evidence marks litter the area as K9s search for more evidence.

About a block away, a second crime scene was set up at the intersection of Dudley and East Cottage streets where a bullet hole was found in the driver’s side window of a white SUV.

No further details were released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

