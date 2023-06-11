BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a wild hit-and-run crash in Roxbury that left a pedestrian injured and a building damaged.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near Columbus Avenue in Eggelston Square around 6:30 a.m. Sunday found a damaged vehicle in the road and another vehicle against a building.

Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash was seen running away from the crash.

