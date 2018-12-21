BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after one person was shot in Roxbury early Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting in the area of Blue Hill Avenue around 12:30 a.m. found one person suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston EMS.

Paramedics transported them to an area hospital.

