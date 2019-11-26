Boston police investigating Roxbury shooting that sent woman to hospital

Police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday.

Officers arriving to the scene near the intersection of Parker and Ward streets around 5:30 p.m. found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

The woman has been taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police have not made an arrest at this time.

No further information has been released.

