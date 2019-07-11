Boston police investigating Roxbury stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after someone suffering from stab wounds walked into a city hospital on Thursday.

A crime scene was established in Eustis Street in Roxbury after the victim allegedly walked to a hospital for treatment, according to Boston police.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

