Boston police investigating Roxbury triple shooting that left 1 dead

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after three people were shot and one killed in Boston Friday night.

Emergency crews arriving at the scene near the intersection of Westminster and Hammon streets around 7:45 p.m. found three men, two in their thirties, one in their forties, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

They were transported to an area hospital where the man in his forties was later pronounced dead.

Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross and Suffolk Country District Attorney later arrived at the scene and said this is a tough blow to the community after two people were shot in Charlestown last night.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)