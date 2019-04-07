Police find body near where Wentworth University student went missing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the search party looking for the missing Wentworth University student say that a body has been found.

A large police presence took over part of Allegheny Street in Roxbury Sunday morning as officers worked to investigate the place a 19-year-old Maximillian Carbone was last seen.

Friends, family members, classmates and members of a search party gathered just beyond the police tape that went up around the area at about 8:30 a.m. waiting for an update on the investigation.

The missing student was last seen between 1 and 2 a.m. Saturday at a party just around the corner.

A large search party gathered at the Wentworth campus early Sunday morning and took to the streets to find the missing man.

Carbone’s friends told neighbors that they were able to track his phone to the area.

“We all went out in three teams and we were just walking around and searching the area,” family friend Michael Kramer said. “Then we saw all the police cars and then they taped off the area and they said they found him. We have just been here supporting the family.”

Members of that search party now saying this is not how they hoped the search would end.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

