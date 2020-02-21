Boston police investigating second fatal shooting in Dorchester this week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have launched another death investigation following a second fatal shooting in Dorchester this week.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 89 Woodrow Ave. just after 11 p.m. Thursday found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

This fatal shooting comes just one day after an 18-year-old was killed in a brazen daylight shooting in the same Boston neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.

