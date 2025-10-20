BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a larceny at the Lululemon store on Newbury Street that happened Sunday night.

At 4:55 p.m., police responded to reports of a theft at the Newbury Lululemon store. Police said they were told two juvenile females ran out of the store holding hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.

This happened less than a week after another group ran out of the same Lululemon store carrying more than $6,000 worth of products.

Police said it is too soon at this time to determine if the incidents are related.

In a statement, Lululemon tells 7NEWS it, “…is committed to maintaining a safe, welcoming environment for our guests and teams. We take retail crime very seriously and continue to work closely with the Boston Police Department as they pursue their investigations.”

