BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man seriously hurt Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tremont and Hammond streets in Roxbury around 10 p.m. for reports of a fight taking place behind a nearby nightclub.

At some point, the victim was struck by a moving car that then fled the scene. It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle was involved in the fight.

The man suffered serious head injuries and police say he is in critical condition.

BREAKING: Boston Police investigating a hit and run at Tremont and Hammond in Roxbury. They say a man suffered serious head injuries after a fight behind this night club ended with a car running him over. Detectives still working to get a vehicle description. @7news pic.twitter.com/xKbVPItw8w — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) March 12, 2022

No further details were released.

