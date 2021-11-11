BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a serious rollover crash in Mattapan Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Harvard Street and Cumming Highway where two cars collided and one flipped over.

Police have not said how many people were in the cars at the time but say the crash resulted in serious injury.

Though no fatalities have been reported, Boston Police Fatal Collision Team was called to the scene.

