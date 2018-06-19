BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating several reported home break-ins that occurred in Dorchester this month.

At least four people told officers that their homes were broken into in the early morning hours while multiple residents were in the house. These incidents happened in the area of St. Mark’s Parish and the Shawmut Train Station (District C-11).

All victims reported that no property was stolen from their homes, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Boston police C-11 detectives at 617-343-4581.

