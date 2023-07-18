BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was killed following a reported shooting in Jamaica Plain, according to officials.

The Boston Police Department said officers found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of 159 Forest Hills Street after being called to the address around 1:40 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

In an update later in the morning, authorities said the victim was pronounced deceased after being transported to a hospital.

“The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,” a spokesperson for the department said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470 or anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

