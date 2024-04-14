BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Sunday, officials said.
Officers responding to a reported shooting on Vesta Road found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
