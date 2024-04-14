BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Vesta Road found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

