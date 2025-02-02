BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday night that left a person hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 100 Washington St. around 9:30 p.m. found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox