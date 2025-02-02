BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday night that left a person hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 100 Washington St. around 9:30 p.m. found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was immediately released.

