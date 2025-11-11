BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Dorchester Tuesday afternoon, according to Boston police.

Officers responded to the area of 77 Bowdoin Avenue for a report of a person shot at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Homicide detectives and a fire truck were also on scene.

Police said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have yet been made.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

