BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday that happened shortly after shots were fired nearby, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired near a basketball game at Harambee park around 8:40 a.m. found ballistics evidence in the area, according to police.

Soon after, police responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Pleasant and Savin Hill avenues found a person suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators believe both scenes are connected.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

