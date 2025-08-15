Boston police are investigating a shooting in Hyde Park early Friday morning that left a person hospitalized.

Officers responded to Boston Medical Center around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a walk-in male victim who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

A preliminary investigation suggests the incident occurred in Hyde Park.

No additional information was immediately available.

