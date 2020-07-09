Boston police investigating shooting in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Jamaica Plain Thursday night.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot near 75 Armory Ave. around 9:30 p.m., according to police.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

No further information was released.

