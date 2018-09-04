BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Jamaica Plain.

Officers responding to 18 Walden St. around midnight found a man in his late 20s suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say shell casings were located near 170 Heath St.

