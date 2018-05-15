BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was shot in Mattapan Monday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired just after 10:30 a.m. in the area of 50 Evelyn St. found a man inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, officials said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he is said to be in serious condition.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

