Boston police investigating shooting in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was taken to the hospital on Thursday following a shooting in Roslindale, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 581 American Legion Highway around 2:05 p.m. assisted with transporting at least one person to the hospital, according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately released.

