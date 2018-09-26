Boston police investigating shooting inside Jamaica Plain store

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a shooting inside a store in Jamaica Plain that left one person injured Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to Pimentel Market at the corner of Centre and Wyman streets for a report of a shooting found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been made public, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed several officers and detectives gathered outside the market and a glass door that appeared to have been pierced by a bullet.

Witnesses told 7News that they heard about five gunshots ring out. The area has since been roped off with crime scene tape.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

