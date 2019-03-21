Boston police investigating shooting near Dorchester day care

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a brazen daylight shooting in Dorchester on Thursday that occurred near an in-home day care and playground, officials said.

Officers responded to a shooting near the Claybourne Street day care about 11:30 a.m. were waved down by the victim, who was sitting in a vehicle at the intersection of Mooreland and Warren streets in Roxbury, according to Boston police.

The victim, who had been shot several times and whose name has not been released, had been shot several times and was trying to drive himself to the hospital when he spotted police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Frightened neighbors say they were shocked to hear that a shooting occurred in broad daylight.

“I just heard shots,” one man said. “I was coming outside to clean up and I just heard, ‘pow, pow, pow, pow, pow.'”

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police.

