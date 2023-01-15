BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

