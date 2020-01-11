Boston police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday that left one person dead and another hospitalized.

Officers responding to a radio call for two people shot in the area of Washington and Normandy streets around 8:30 p.m. found the victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

Both were transported to an area hospital, where one was pronounced dead The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

