BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston have launched an investigation after a shooting in Dorchester late Thursday night left one person hospitalized.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Bowdoin Street shortly before midnight found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Video from the scene showed a K9 team scouring the area for evidence.

No additional information was available.

