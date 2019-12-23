Boston police investigating shooting that left 2 injured in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Dorchester on Sunday.

Two people were shot outside a restaurant in the 500 block of Washington Street around 7 p.m., police said.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police shut down Washington Street for several hours as they investigated the scene.

