BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester early Friday morning that left a man dead and a woman injured, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Lawrence Avenue near the Martin Luther King Jr. School around 2:40 a.m. found the victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man was pronounced dead and the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. She is said to be in stable condition. Their names have not been released.

Video from the scene showed dozens of officers scouring the scene for evidence.

Police noted that there is no danger to the public.

No additional information was immediately available.

