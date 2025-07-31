BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday night that left a person hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 835 Huntington Ave. around 7 p.m. found a person suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox