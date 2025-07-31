BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday night that left a person hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 835 Huntington Ave. around 7 p.m. found a person suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

