Boston police investigating shooting that left victim hospitalized

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left one person injured.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Border Street around 10:40 p.m. found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

That person was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

No further information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)