Boston police investigating shooting that left victim with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers could be seen investigating in the area near the intersection of Wheatland Avenue and Millet Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

