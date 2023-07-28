BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police investigation was launched overnight after shots were fired in Dorchester.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 82 Kingsdale St. around 11 p.m. Thursday found ballistic evidence and damage to two motor vehicles, according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available.

