BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing in the South End early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Haymond Street around 1 a.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police.

