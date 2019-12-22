Boston police investigating stabbing in Dorchester that left man hospitalized

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Dorchester early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance at the corner of Devin Street and Blue Hill Avenue found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The man was taken to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately released.

