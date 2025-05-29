BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was stabbed in a lobby at Mass General Hospital Thursday morning, officials said.

At around 8:32 a.m., officers responded to the incident on Blossom Street and found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound, according to the Boston Police Department. They were treated for minor injuries and released, Mass General Hospital confirmed.

A suspect was identified and arrested, police said. The incident remains under investigation.

“The hospital is safe, open, and operating normally. We are grateful to our staff and Boston Police for their quick response in bringing this incident to a close,” the hospital said.

