BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Mattapan on Saturday night that sent one person to the hospital, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 95 River St. around 8:30 p.m. found a victim suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston police.

They were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

