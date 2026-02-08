BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Mattapan on Saturday night that sent one person to the hospital, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 95 River St. around 8:30 p.m. found a victim suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston police.

They were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)