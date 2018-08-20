Boston police investigating stabbing in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was stabbed Monday in Boston’s Mattapan section, police said.

Officers responding to the area of 883 Cummins Highway just before 5 p.m. found a victim suffering from stab wounds.

There was no immediate word regarding the severity of their injuries.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several Boston police cruisers parked in the area.

The scene has been roped off with crime tape.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News for updates on air and online.

